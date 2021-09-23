Eating Like Lee Hsien Loong - Fei Siong Bak Chor Mee

On 31 Aug 2021, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong posted a photo on Instagram of a bowl of bak chor mee – with hum.

"Comfort food for a cold, wet day," he wrote.

This cockle-inspired social media post has sparked off a search for the exact bowl of noodle that PM Lee had.Along the way, we decided, might as well hunt for other food that PM Lee has an approval stamp for.

Join the Yummy!

Crew as we eat like PM Lee for a day to find out if they are foodie approved or not.Our final stop leads us to the grand answer, if cockles belong in a bowl of Bak Chor Mee.

We try out the combination at the place that first flexed this dish, Fei Siong @ Changi Simei Communtiy Club.For more Yummy!

Content, visit yhoo.it/yummyDISCLAIMER: Does a dish exist if there are no online reviews?

At Yummy!

Reviews, we aim to be honest and transparent about the food we cover.

As much as possible, we pay for the food.

Where meals are offered for free, don’t assume for a moment we will disguise our delight or displeasure.

