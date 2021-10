OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder Watches Fan Covers on YouTube and TikTok

On this episode of "You Sang My Song," OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder watches YouTube and TikTok covers of their songs "Apologize," "Secrets," "Good Life," and "Run." He's not only shocked at the talent of his various fans but also gets to see a rap version, a violinist rendition, and even an acapella group cover OneRepublic's songs for the first time.

Ryan also admits why he was only in an acapella group for a short time.