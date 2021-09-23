EU Wants To Make USB-C Chargers Mandatory for All Phones

EU Wants To Make USB-C Chargers Mandatory for All Phones.

On Sept.

23, the European Union proposed new rules to make USB-C ports standard on smartphones, cameras, handheld video game systems, tablets and portable speakers.

The change would also be required for Apple iPhones, which currently uses its own "Lightning" port.

Apple said it is "concerned" about "strict regulation.".

We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world, Apple, via statement.

European consumers were frustrated long enough about incompatible chargers piling up in their drawers.

We gave industry plenty of time to come up with their own solutions, now [the] time is ripe for legislative action for a common charger, EU tech chief Margrethe Vestager, via statement.

This is an important win for our consumers and environment and in line with our green and digital ambitions, EU tech chief Margrethe Vestager, via statement.

European officials have implored the tech industry to standardize chargers for over a decade.

According to the European Commission, the average EU citizen owns three mobile phone charges.

The European Commission also says that nearly $2.8 billion is spent on standalone chargers each year