Some districts dipping into COVID relief funds to save jobs, programs

Preliminary numbers reveal the impact COVID-19 continues to have on student enrollment across Florida.
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains which districts are experiencing the biggest drops and why it matters.
Preliminary numbers reveal the impact COVID-19 continues to have on student enrollment across Florida.
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains which districts are experiencing the biggest drops and why it matters.
null / Catholic Medical Mission Board
Les Cayes, Haiti, Sep 14, 2021 / 12:00 pm (CNA).
On August 14, Josette..