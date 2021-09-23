Netflix Announces ‘Tiger King 2’ Coming This Year

Netflix Announces, ‘Tiger King 2’, Coming This Year.

Netflix Announces, ‘Tiger King 2’, Coming This Year.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' 'Tiger King' is officially getting a sequel.

It’s reportedly coming to Netflix sometime before the end of the year.

It’s reportedly coming to Netflix sometime before the end of the year.

Netflix has confirmed the follow-up to the 2020 documentary breakout.

The streaming platform promised , “more madness and mayhem.”.

The streaming platform promised , “more madness and mayhem.”.

The streaming platform promised , “more madness and mayhem.”.

'Tiger King' followed the life of zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic and quickly became a pop culture sensation.

'Tiger King' followed the life of zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic and quickly became a pop culture sensation.

'Tiger King' followed the life of zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic and quickly became a pop culture sensation.

According to 'THR,' a Peacock Joe Exotic miniseries starring Kate McKinnon, Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell is also currently in production.

According to 'THR,' a Peacock Joe Exotic miniseries starring Kate McKinnon, Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell is also currently in production.

According to 'THR,' a Peacock Joe Exotic miniseries starring Kate McKinnon, Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell is also currently in production.

Netflix announced several other documentary projects exploring crimes and con artists as well.

Netflix announced several other documentary projects exploring crimes and con artists as well.

They are 'The Tinder Swindler,' which tells the story of a con man who posed as a billionaire on Tinder, directed by Felicity Morris.

They are 'The Tinder Swindler,' which tells the story of a con man who posed as a billionaire on Tinder, directed by Felicity Morris.

'Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King,' directed by Luke Sewell, revolving around the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten.

'Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King,' directed by Luke Sewell, revolving around the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten.

And 'Bad Vegan,' about a celebrity restaurateur, Sarma Melngailis, who becomes the ‘Vegan Fugitive’ when she’s conned out of millions.

And 'Bad Vegan,' about a celebrity restaurateur, Sarma Melngailis, who becomes the ‘Vegan Fugitive’ when she’s conned out of millions