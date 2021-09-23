Democratic Leaders Unveil 'Framework' to Pay for $3.5T Infrastructure Bill

On September 23, Democratic leaders announced a "framework" that will pay for most, if not all, of the proposed $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

The announcement was reportedly meant to mitigate concerns from moderate and centrist Democrats opposed to the cost.

But ABC News reports that few details about the proposed "framework" were provided.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not offer a clear outline about when the reconciliation bill could be set for a vote.

She also did not commit to putting the bipartisan infrastructure bill on the floor by September 27, which she had previously promised would happen.

In making the announcement, Pelosi was joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The White House, the House and the Senate have reached agreement on a framework that will pay for any final negotiated agreement.

So, the revenue side of this, we have an agreement on, Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, via ABC News.

We know that we can cover the provisions the president has put forward.

It's all good, Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker, via ABC News.

Moderate Democrats like Sens.

Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have opposed the $3.5 trillion expense.

ABC News points out that Democrats face a potential government shutdown on October 1