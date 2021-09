Labour: Government stumbling from 'crisis to crisis'

Labour Chair Anneliese Dodds says the government is stumbling from "crisis to crisis" as the "worrying" situation around petrol supplies comes immediately after the disruption to the UK's gas network.

She argues Labour has been calling for a plan around energy storage for a long time but all the government seems to be doing is making the situation "much, much worse".

Report by Edwardst.

