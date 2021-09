Labour: Visa plan will not 'rise to scale' of fuel challenge

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has criticised the government's plan to give 5,000 foreign HGV drivers a temporary visa to tackle the fuel delivery crisis.

"I don't think that is going to rise to the scale of the challenge," she said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn