Government: 'Plenty' of fuel to go round amid shortage fears

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says there is "plenty" of petrol to go round amid shortage fears despite delivery issues surrounding a shortage of HGV drivers.

Admitting a "little bit" of patience might be required, he says they are "acting on" the problem by getting more HGV drivers quickly.

Report by Edwardst.

