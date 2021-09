Petrol station chief issues 'don't panic buy' appeal

Chief Executive of the Petrol Retailers Association Gordon Balmer says "don't panic buy, be sensible" amid reports of a petrol shortage due to delivery issues.

Balmer says there is fuel "out thereā€, but panic buying is a "self-fulfilling prophecy".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn