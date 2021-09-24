Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 ways parents can give themselves 10 minutes of self-care a day

Write in a journal.Studies have found that journaling can help with anxiety and stress and may even boost your immune system!

Meditate.Studies have found that mindfulness meditation can help reduce anxiety, stress, and depression.3.

Take a walk.Going for a short walk can help boost both physical and mental health, according to the Mayo Clinic.4.

Get outside.According to one study, spending 120 minutes a week in nature can boost health and well-being.5.

Make art.Whether you’re painting a masterpiece or simply enjoying a coloring book, making art can have real mental health benefits, according to the Mental Health Foundation