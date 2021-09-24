CDC Recommends Pfizer COVID Boosters For Some US Adults

On September 24, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended boosters for a broader group of people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The recommendation applies to those ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk, older adults, long-term care facility residents and some people with underlying health conditions.

CNN reports that the CDC's recommendation diverges from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the agency's independent vaccine advisers.

ACIP members voted 9-6 against recommending boosters for people ages 18 to 64 who were at greater risk due to occupational or institutional settings.

But the CDC's recommendation does align with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On September 22, the FDA gave emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in people over 65, those at high risk of severe disease and people with occupational risks.

As CDC Director, it is my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact.

At CDC, we are tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect data to make concrete recommendations that optimize health, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via statement.

We will address, with the same sense of urgency, recommendations for the Moderna and J&J vaccines as soon as those data are available, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via statement.

Moderna has also asked the FDA to authorize booster shots for its vaccine.

So far, the FDA has only considered Pfizer's bid.

In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via statement