Cast for Super Mario Bros. The Movie announced

An all-star cast for the new Super Mario Bros.

Movie has been announced.

Among the notable voices, is Chris Pratt doing the voice of Mario, Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Jack Black as Bowser.

The cast will also feature Keegan Michael Key as "Toad", the character everyone loves to hate, and Sebastian Maniscalco as "Spike".

He's one of Bowser's children.

This will be Nintendo's second try at bringing the video game icon to the silver screen.

The last time Super Mario was adapted into a movie, it became one of the biggest flops in box office history.

Since then, Nintendo has hesitated to try anything similar.

Super Mario Bros.

The Movie hits theaters on Dec.

21st, 2022.