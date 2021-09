How Solomon Thomas Spent His First $1M in the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas lived in Australia for 5 years as a child and attended Stanford University prior to being drafted with the 3rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

From $20K in designer suits to a $120K Tesla, find out what Solomon spent his first million on after signing a $28.15 million, 4-year contract (including an $18.6 million signing bonus.)