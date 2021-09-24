Minority families using #GabbyPetito to gain attention for missing loved ones

In the wake of national interest surrounding the case of Gabby Petito, minority families are calling out the disparities in cases where the missing person is White compared with those involving Black and brown people.
In the wake of national interest surrounding the case of Gabby Petito, minority families are calling out the disparities in cases where the missing person is White compared with those involving Black and brown people.
Watch VideoThe boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him,..