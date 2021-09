Indian diplomat praised for fiery speech at UNGA calling out Pakistan | Oneindia News

India delivered a stern message to Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Indian delegate Sneha Dubey called Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech at the 76th UNGA false and malicious.

The 2012 batch IFS officer went viral for her message.

