Elon Musk: Tesla-Chef und Grimes haben sich "halbgetrennt"

Unternehmer Elon Musk und Musikerin Grimes gehen nach rund drei Jahren Beziehung nun offenbar großenteils getrennte Wege.

Schuld daran soll die Arbeit sein.