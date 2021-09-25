UK may ease visa rules for lorry drivers amid fuel supply problems

COVID, an ageing workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Brexit have all been cited as reasons for a shortage of lorry drivers.
COVID, an ageing workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Brexit have all been cited as reasons for a shortage of lorry drivers.
COVID, an ageing workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Brexit have all been cited as reasons for a shortage of lorry..
Shortfall of lorry drivers affects "tens" of forecourts; industry urges drivers not to panic buy
Fuel giant BP has..