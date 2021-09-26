The Premise S01E03 The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler

The Premise 1x03 The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler - Next on Season 1 Episode 3 - Promo Trailer HD - A pop megastar (Lucas Hedges) returns to his high school to pledge a donation to build a new library, but instead promises to have sex with the school’s valedictorian as an academic achievement prize.

The promise inspires the disillusioned Abbi (Kaitlyn Dever) along with the rest of the student body, while the star’s manager (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) and the school’s principal (George Wallace) desperately try to walk back the promise.

Also starring Ed Asner, Brendan Scanell and Grace Song.

Watch new episodes of The Premise Thursdays, exclusively on #FXonHulu.