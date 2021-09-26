Fareed's Take: 'The complexity of the China challenge'

In the wake of the creation of the US-UK-Australia security pact, Fareed gives his take on the challenges ahead for America’s “pivot to Asia.”
Fareed gives his take on the complexity of Sino-American relations and why Cold War analogies fail to capture their true nature.
This week’s nuclear submarine deal between the United States and Australia threatens to become divisive in Australia, where some..