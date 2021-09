PM launches unique Digital Health ID for all citizens | Know the key points | Oneindia News

PM Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM) today on the third anniversary of the roll out of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The unique digital ID seeks to streamline health records of individuals and make them available digitally.

