Gabby Petito laid to rest as hunt for Brian Laundrie intensifies

Family, friends and strangers held a funeral service in Holbrook, New York, to pay their respects to Gabby Petito as the search for Brian Laundrie enters into its second week.
CNN’s Nadia Romeero reports.
Following the disappearance and then the discovery of the body of Gabby Petito in Wyoming, dozens of local and federal officers..
The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online.