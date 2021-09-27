Justin Tucker of Baltimore Ravens Sets NFL Record With 66-Yard Game-Winning Field Goal

Justin Tucker of Baltimore Ravens Sets NFL Record With 66-Yard Game-Winning Field Goal.

The history-making kick, which bounced off the crossbar before going through the posts, .

Sealed the Ravens' victory over the Detroit Lions 19-17.

Tucker's kick beat the previous record for longest field goal set by Matt Prater in 2013, which was a 64-yard conversion.

Tucker wasn't able to hit 65 yards in pre-game warm-ups, .

But when it came down to the wire, he said he found a little "divinely inspired something" to pull through.

As I'm becoming more and more a dinosaur in this league at 31 years old, I've got to do every little thing I can to get the ball to go a little farther, Justin Tucker, via statement.

When you're that far away, there's a level of you have to abandon a certain amount of your technique ... to gain a little power and use the adrenaline and the feeling of the moment to get the ball to go.

I hop into it just a little more aggressively, Justin Tucker, via statement.

The win was an important one for the Ravens.

They remain tied with the Bengals and the Browns for the top AFC North spot with a record of 2-1.

