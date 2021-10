Three families mourn the loss of children to fentanyl

It's a trend leading to tragedy.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid meant to treat severe pain.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) estimated it is 100 times more potent than morphine.

However, illicit fentanyl is typically manufactured in foreign labs and smuggled into the United States, and the DEA reports it is often mixed with other illegal drugs.