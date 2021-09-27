President Biden gets a COVID-19 booster shot as he encourages more people to get vaccinated

President Joe Biden on Monday received a COVID-19 booster shoot in line with the CDC's and FDA's recommendations.
During the media event, he also urged more people in the U.S. to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
