Saturday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update

ALL RIGHT PEOPLE.THAT FORECAST OCTOBER FEST ISHERE.IT’S BACK AT LEE’S SUMMIT.NOT ALL LOCAL BUSINESSESSURVIV CEDOVID THOUGH TO SEE AKMBC9S.ROB HUGHES TALKED TO ONEBUSINESS OWN TERHAT BUSINESSMADE IT BY BELIEVING IN A HIGHERPURPOSE.THERE WAS NO BRAINER HOW WEWANTED TO RUN THE BUSINESS WHATWANTED TO CREATE DAVIS SERVEDAS A POLICE OFFICER FOR NEARLY30 YEARS.HE AND HIS WIFE SONYA OPENEDHEADQUARTERS, WHICH IS MORE THANJUST A BAR OR RESTAURANT.IT WAS JUST I DON’T KNOW THAT WEWOULD HAVE SURVIVED COVID-19.IT’S SOMETHING BIGGER THAN THATTHAT WE’VE MAGANED TO CREATEHERE HEADQUARTERS CUSTOMERSHELPED KEEP THEM OPENND A PEOPLEJUST COMGIN UP ON A REGULARBUYING EVERY WEEK SLUSHES ANDAND FOOD AND THINGS LIKE THAT.JUST RIGHT OUT OUR WINDOW TO TRYTO MAKE SURE THAT WE STAY OPENCUSTOMERS ALSO BOUGHT MEALS FORHEALTHCARE WORKERS BATTLINGCOVID-19.THESE GUYS HERE HAVE BEENFIGHTING ALL THE WAY THROUGH ITAND STAYING ONPE AND THEYTHEY’RE GREAT.WE’D WREA OUR MASK AND WEFOLLOWED ALL THE RULES.THEY FOLLOWED ALL THE RULES, BUTTHEY KEPT THEIR DOORS OPEN WESUPPORT THEM A HUGE OOBKTERFESTTURNOUT SATURDAYAS W ANOTHERSTEP FORWARD BRINGING JOINTENERGY TO DOWNTOWN LEE’S SUMMIT.IT IS TIM TOE GET BACK TONORMAL.WE’RE SAFE ABOUT IT.WE’RE USING OUR COMMON SENSE ANDCOME.ENJOY YOURSELF START TAKING YOURLIFE BACK HEADQUARTERS LOOKSFORWARD TO CONTINUE SERVINGTHOSE WHO SERVE AND PUT THEIRLIVES ON THE LINE FOR US.IT WASN’T NECESSARILY US THATCREATED IT.IT'’ A SUPPORT OF THATCOMMUNITY.THAT’S HELPED.KEEP IT GOING HELP CREATE IT ANDKEEP IT GOING ROB HUGHES.SEE NINEEW N HEADQUARTERS ALSOSUPPORTS MILITYAR AND FIRSTRESPONDER CHARITIES.OKTOBERFEST DID NOT HAPPEN LASTYEAR BECAUSE OF COVID-19.IT ENDS AT1 1 O’CLOCK TONIGHT AMASSAR ENCOURAGED FOR PEOPLE,WHO EAR VACCINATED ANOTHER BIGEVENT THAT’S RETURNING THISWEEKEND IS THE PLAZA ART FAIR240 ARTISTS.ARE THERE COVERING A NINE BLOCKEA AARND FOR SOME IT’SHE T FIRSTBIG SHOWING SINCE MARCH OF 2020.THERE’S AOLS FOOD LIVEENTERTAINMENT.THE ART FAIR IS OVER FOR THENIGHT, BUT IT KICKSFF O AGAINTOMORROW MORNING AT 11 O’CLOCK.WELL, COVID9-1 POSITIVITY RATESCONTINUE TO FALL MISSOURI’S RATEIS NOW 9.5% OF COVID TESTSCOMING BACK POSITIVE.AND OF COURSE WE’LL GETN AUPDATE FROM KANSAS ON MONDAY.THE LAST REPORT HAD KANSAS’SRAIDED EIGHT AND A HALF PERCENT.SO THAT MEANS BOTH STATES HAVEDROPPED.SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE MONTHTHE CDCS I NOW RECOMMENDINGBOOSTER SHOTS FOR MILLIONS OFAMERICSAN WHO RECEIVE THE PFIZERVACCINE AMONG THOSE ELIGIBLE THEIMMUNOCOMPROMISE THOSE OVER 65AND FRONTLINE WORKERS ABC’SELIZABETH SCHULZE REPTSOR THATINCLUDES TEACHERS DAYCAREPROVIDERS AND GROCERY AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS.MILLIONS OF AMERICANS WHORECEIVED THE PFIZER COVID-19VACCINE ARE NOW ELIGIBLE FOR ATHIRD SHOT.WE TOOK AEY K STEP IN PROTECTINGTHE VACCINATED WITH BOOSTERSHOTS.WHICH ARE TOP GOVERNMENT DOCTORSBELIEVE?AGE THE HIGHEST LEVEL OFPROTECTION AVAILABLE TO DATE THECD.ADVISORY PELAN RECOMMENDINGBOOSTERSOR F PEOPLE 65 AND OLDERRESIDENTS OF LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES AND THOSE 18 ANDOLDER WITH UNDERLYING CONDITIONSTHE PANEL SAYING NO TO BOOSTERSFOR FRONTLINE WORKERS, BUTDIRECTOR DR. RHEOCLLE WILENSKYDECIDING TO INCDELU THEM IN APANDEMIC.WE MOST OFTEN TAKE STEPS WITHTHE INTENTION TO DO THE GREATESTGOOD EVEN IN AN UNCERTAINENVIRONMENT AND THAT IS WHAT I’MDOING WITH THESE RECOMMENDATIONSMANY HEALTH EXPERTS AGREE.THERE ARE FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE.PROVIDERSHO W HAVE BEEN BATTLINGISTH FEIR FOR 19 MONTHS STRAIGHTNON-STOP.WHO ARE AT RISK AMONG THO WSEHOHAVE ALREADY ROLLED UP THEIRSLEEVES FOR THAT THIRD SHOT THEFAERTH OABF NEWS OFF AIRREPORTERS SASHA PEICK EXPERTSCONTINUE TO ADDRESS THISS I ATHEER ARE STILL 70 MILLIONELIGIBLE AMERICANS WHO HAVE NOTYET RECEIVED.FIRST DOSE OF A VACCINE THEREASON WE’RE SEEING LOTS OFPEOPLE INOS HPITALS AND STILLWITHIN A THOUSAND WITHIN 1500DEATHS ERYVE DAY IN THIS COUNTRYIS BECAUSE THERE ARE SO MANYPEOPLE WHO ARE NOT YETVACCINATED.NOW WALGREENS IS OFFERING THETHIRD PFIZER DEOS AS OF NOWTHOSE RIGHT NOW THOSE ELIGIBLETOET G IT CAN SCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT OINNLE OR OVER THEPHONE HY-VEE PHARMACIES.THEY ALSO HAVE THE THIRD PFIZERDOSE AT STORES ACROSS THEMIDWESTOW, N THESE ARE FREEREGALERDSS OF INSURANCE COVERAGEPEOPLE ARESKED A TO BRING INTHEIR VAINCCATION CARD HY-VEE BYTHE WAY IS OFFERING $10 GIFTCARDS TO PEOPLE WHO GET ANY SHOTINCLUDING THE BOOSTER THROUGHNOVEERMB THE FIRST WELLSTRUGGLING RENTERS CAN NOW GETON WEEKENDS AT KANSAS CITY’SEMERGENCY RENLTA ASSISTANCECENTER, MISSOURI, CONGRESSMANEMANUEL CLEAVER KICKED OFF THESATURDSAY ONLY LOCATION TODAY ATMANUEL CAREER TECH.NOW THE GOAL HERE IS TO HELPPEOPLEET G ACCESS TO MONEY FROMTHE FEDERAL EMERGENCY.LEAF ACT PROGRAM THIS NEWSATURDAY LOCATION WILL HELPPEOPLE GET HELP WITHOUT HAVINGTO TAKE TIME OFF WORK DURING THEWORK WEEK.THE GREAT TRAGEDY IS THAT WE’RESTILL GOGIN TO HAVE A PROBLEM,YOU KNOW, THEY’ MREORE HOMELESSPEOPLE FOR EXAMPLE IN LOSANGELES THAN THERE ARE IN ANYOTHER PLACE PROBABLY AROUND THEWORLD.AN SDO WE KNOW WE STILL HAVE APROBLEM.WE’VE GOT TO FIGURE OUT A WAY TOREDUCE HOMELESSNESS AND ONE OFTHE WAYS IS OF COURSE TRYING TOGET INTO RENTAL PROPERTIES WITHSOME ASSISTANCE THE LATOCIONWILL BE OPEN FOR THE NEXT TWOSATURDAYS IF YOU HEAD OUT THERE,YOU’LL NEED TO BRING A FORM OFID