Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts, as US Tour Kicks Off.

Late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at the age of 80 last month after playing with the band for over 50 years.

Ahead of the Stones' concert on Sept.

26, Mick Jagger shared a video on Instagram.

.

I must say though, at this point, it's a bit of a poignant night for us because it's our first tour in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts.

And we all miss Charlie so much, Mick Jagger, via Instagram video.

We miss him as a band, we miss him as a friend on and off the stage and we've got so many memories of Charlie -- and I'm sure some of you that have seen us before have got memories of Charlie as well, Mick Jagger, via Instagram video.

I hope you will remember him like we do, so we'd like to dedicate this show to Charlie, Mick Jagger, via Instagram video.

The 13-date tour, which had been previously postponed due to the pandemic, will feature Steve Jordan on drums. After making stops in major cities such as Florida, Atlanta and Los Angeles, it will wrap up in Austin, Texas, on Nov.

20