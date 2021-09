Fun Fall Activities for the Whole Family

Fall is upon us, and there's no time like the present to enjoy all that the season has to offer.

Here are some seasonal activities that are family-friendly!.

1.

, Host a pie bake-off.

2.

, Visit a pumpkin patch.

3.

, Go camping.

4, Roast pumpkin seeds.

5.

, Go on a hayride.

6, Pick apples.

7, Turn those apples into caramel apples.

8, Go tailgating.

9.

, Have a fall photoshoot.

10, Try your hand at a corn maze