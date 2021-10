J&K operation: 19-year-old LeT terrorist captured identified to be Ali Babar Patra | Oneindia News

Yesterday evening, a 19-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Ali Babar Patra of was captured and another was killed in a huge military operation.

