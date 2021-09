Ranbir's first look from 'Shamshera' unveiled on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday and to treat his fans on the occasion Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the actor's look from his upcoming film 'Shamshera'.

