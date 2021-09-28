Army Put on Standby as UK Gas Shortage Causes Panic

Army Put On Standby, as UK Gas Shortage, Causes Panic.

On September 28, gas shortages in major cities prompted the UK government to put the army on standby.

According to Reuters, long lines of drivers formed at gas stations while dozens were closed with signs saying they had no gas or diesel.

According to Reuters, long lines of drivers formed at gas stations while dozens were closed with signs saying they had no gas or diesel.

NBC News reports that a post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers, worsened by a halt to truck-driving-license testing during Covid lockdowns, has caused supply chain chaos.

NBC News reports that a post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers, worsened by a halt to truck-driving-license testing during Covid lockdowns, has caused supply chain chaos.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said a limited number of military tanker drivers had been put on a state of readiness to be deployed to deliver fuel if necessary.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said a limited number of military tanker drivers had been put on a state of readiness to be deployed to deliver fuel if necessary.

Retailers, truckers and logistics companies have all warned that prices for everything from energy to Christmas gifts will be forced to rise.

According the Petrol Retailers Association, the demand for fuel has meant that 50% to 90% of pumps were dry in some areas of Britain.

On September 26, the government announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers.

.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) urged the government to broaden the scope of the plan to attract enough truckers to keep Christmas supplies on track.

To avoid disappointment for millions of households during the festive season we urge the government to rapidly extend this program, both in size and scope, to HGV drivers in all sectors of the retail industry.

It will take many months before there are enough new British drivers to cover the shortfall, Andrew Opie, BRC Director of food and sustainability, via NBC.

To avoid disappointment for millions of households during the festive season we urge the government to rapidly extend this program, both in size and scope, to HGV drivers in all sectors of the retail industry.

It will take many months before there are enough new British drivers to cover the shortfall, Andrew Opie, BRC Director of food and sustainability, via NBC