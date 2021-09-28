Gov. Polis urges more Colorado school districts to participate in testing program

Gov.
Jared Polis urged more school districts to participate in the state’s free testing program for schools and said the state hoped to catch up on the backlog in its rapid testing program.
The Governor announced a prevention strategy for children under 12, who aren't eligible to get vaccinated, which involves more..