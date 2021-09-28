'Best Trump impersonator' joins 'SNL' cast

New “Saturday Night Live” featured player James Austin Johnson has gone viral in recent years for his top-notch impression of former President Donald Trump.
A 2020 Vanity Fair article called him “The best Trump impersonator of all.”
Johnson, officially announced as a new cast member before Saturday's 47th season premiere, has been lauded as a pitch-perfect..