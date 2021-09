NCIS- Hawaii S01E03 Recruiter

NCIS: Hawaii 1x03 "Recruiter" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Kai goes undercover with one of Hawai`i’s oldest surf gangs when a petty officer who’s trying to help wayward kids find a new path in the Marines is murdered, on NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, October 4th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.