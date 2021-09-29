13 Minutes Movie

13 Minutes Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Four families in a Heartland town are tested when a massive storm hits, giving them just 13 minutes to get to shelter before the largest tornado on record ravages the town, leaving them searching for their loved ones and fighting for their lives.

In the wake of total devastation, everyone must overcome their differences and find strength in themselves -- and in each other -- in order to survive.

Directed by Lindsay Gossling starring Trace Adkins, Anne Heche, Paz Vega, Amy Smart, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Laura Spencer, Sofia Vassilieva, Yancey Arias, Will Peltz release date October 29, 2021 (in theaters), November 19, 2021 (on VOD/Digital)