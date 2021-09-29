Supergirl S06E14 Magical Thinking

Supergirl 6x14 "Magical Thinking" Season 6 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - LENA MUST ACCEPT HER NEWFOUND POWERS IN ORDER TO HELP THE SUPER FRIENDS - Lena (Katie McGrath) is uncertain about using her magical abilities to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) retrieve the second totem from Nyxly (Peta Sergeant).

William (Staz Nair) struggles to write a story on the Super Friends that makes both the heroes and Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) happy.

Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is thrilled Esme (guest star Mila Jones) has found a new home, but things go awry and the little girl's future is put in danger.

The episode was directed by Simon Burnett and written by Karen.

E.

Maser & Derek Simon (614).

Original airdate 10/5/2021.