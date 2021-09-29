Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Humble Gesture Towards Shehnaaz Gill For Sidharth Shukla's Dream
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Humble Gesture Towards Shehnaaz Gill For Sidharth Shukla's Dream

Sidharth Shukla's sad demise is still a shock to his near and dear ones, Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals Shehnaaz is going through mental trauma and wants her to fulfil Sidharth's dream.