ARTIFICIAL IMMORTALITY Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: If you were able to create an immortal version of yourself, would you?

That question was once the stuff of science fiction — but now experts in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics suggest it will indeed be possible.

Ann Shin’s documentary explores the latest technological advancements in AI, robotics, and biotech while posing questions about the essence of the human mind.

Visionaries such as Japanese roboticist Hiroshi Ishiguro, authors Nick Bostrom and Douglas Rushkoff, and Deepak Chopra see humanity advancing toward a new age of post-biological life — a world of intelligence without bodies, and of immortal identity without the limitations of disease, death, and unfulfilled desire.

As scientists on the forefront of technology show that a world where humans and machines merge isn’t so far away, we have to ask ourselves: will AI be the best thing we ever achieve, or the last?