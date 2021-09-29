Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's official relationship timeline

"Bennifer" is back!

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially rekindled their relationship and it's all everyone can talk about. Lopez and Affleck split in 2004 amid constant media attention around their relationship and subsequent engagement, with the tabloids dubbing the couple "Bennifer".Rumours spread that they were back together earlier this year, following J-Lo's split from former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez.Now that the pair have made their relationship official, let's take a look back at "Bennifer's" relationship timeline.