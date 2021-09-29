Skip to main content
Dow Analyst Moves: AMGN

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Amgen is the #26 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&;P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, AMGN claims the #416 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Amgen is lower by about 6.7%.