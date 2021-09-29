What Germany's China policy might look like after Merkel | Ties a Model for Europe | Oneindia News

While German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been critical of China's human-rights record, trade ties between the two countries have grown stronger under her watch.

DW's Richard Walker looks at the foreign-policy tightrope Merkel's successor will inherit.

Angela Merkel is stepping down from the post she has held for 16 years, making her the country's second-longest-serving chancellor and the first chancellor to leave power of her own volition.

Days before her leaving, several global surveys of her were overwhelmingly positive #Trade #Business #DWVideo