Imminent Government Shutdown Would Come at the 'Worst Time' for the CDC

On September 30, if Washington fails to reach a deal, many government functions will grind to a halt as part of the second federal shutdown in the past three years.

According to Reuters, a shutdown would lead to furloughs for hundreds of thousands of federal workers in the midst of an ongoing national health crisis.

At the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 62% of employees could be furloughed at the critical agency in the fight against COVID-19.

The shutdown plan at the Department of Health and Human Services pledges the CDC , "will continue full support" for public health needs.

According to Reuters, the furloughs would come as many public health workers are already feeling the toll of the ongoing pandemic.

A CDC survey in July found high levels of depression, anxiety and other mental health problems among public health workers.

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, told 'The Washington Post' that a pandemic was the "worst time" for a shutdown, as the government's focus should be on public health.

Congress must pass a spending bill to prevent the looming government shut down or to reopen it.

Last week, Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a bill that would renew government funding, but it also included raising the cap on federal borrowing.

Republicans object to increasing the debt limit, and they are expected to block the bill in the Senate