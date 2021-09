FULL SHOW 09/29/2021: Congress careens closer to a debt default

President Biden’s spending plan is likely headed for a haircut, as Congress careens closer to a debt ceiling debacle.

AGF’s Greg Valliere predicts how this all plays out.

Plus, 1-800-Flowers.com CEO Chris McCann on the company’s plan to hire 10,000 seasonal workers.

And Northern Trust’s Katie Nixon shares her strategy as investors contemplate rising bond yields and interest rate hikes.