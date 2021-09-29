‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ Cast Talk Pressures Of Doing ‘The Sopranos’ Justice
‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ Cast Talk Pressures Of Doing ‘The Sopranos’ Justice

ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté catches up with the cast of “The Many Saints Of Newark”, including Michael Gandolfini, who reveals what it was like reprising his dad’s iconic “Sopranos” role for the new prequel.