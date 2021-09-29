37% of COVID-19 Patients Have at Least One Long-Term Symptom, Study Says

On Sept.

29, a large study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research was made public.

The study found that 37% of patients had at least one long-term coronavirus symptom three to six months after becoming infected.

The most common symptoms were breathing problems, abdominal issues, pain, fatigue and anxiety/depression.

The study also revealed that the symptoms were more common among women and those who had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Additionally, women and young people were more likely to suffer from headaches, abdominal symptoms and mental health issues.

While men and older people had more cognitive problems and difficulty breathing.

We need to identify the mechanisms underlying the diverse symptoms that can affect survivors, Pal Harrison, Oxford University professor and study lead, via Reuters.

This information will be essential if the long-term health consequences of COVID-19 are to be prevented or treated effectively, Pal Harrison, Oxford University professor and study lead, via Reuters