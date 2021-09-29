Halsey Shares First Photo of Baby Ender on Her 27th Birthday | Billboard News
Halsey Shares First Photo of Baby Ender on Her 27th Birthday | Billboard News

Halsey celebrated her 27th birthday on Wednesday (Sept.

29) by posting the first photos of their baby Ender's face.

The singer, who turned 27, captioned the snap, "The best birthday gift there is" with a little rocket emoji.