Florida man fights alligator with trash can

A military veteran who’s only lived in Florida for a year officially became a local when he successfully used a trash can to fight off and capture an alligator loitering in a neighbor’s front yard.
CNN affiliate WESH has more.
A military veteran who’s only lived in Florida for a year officially became a local when he successfully used a trash can to fight off and capture an alligator loitering in a neighbor’s front yard.
CNN affiliate WESH has more.
Florida Man Abdul Malik has become Twitter's latest hero after a video of him trapping an alligator inside of a trash can went..