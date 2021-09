IAF officer subjected to 2-finger test after rap ecomplaint against colleague | Oneindia News

A female Air Force officer has said she had IAF doctors subject her to the banned and intrusive two-finger test after she complained against a senior collague of rape; A day after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval this morning; Over a dozen Congress MLAs from Chhattisarh reached Delhi on Wednesday sparking speculation over a possible change in leadership in the state.

