TDH commissioner: Peak of COVID-19 deaths may be delayed

In previous surges, deaths peaked about two or three weeks after the peak of cases.
But with more younger patients in the hospitals, health experts believe we may have yet to see the peak from the most recent surge.
In previous surges, deaths peaked about two or three weeks after the peak of cases.
But with more younger patients in the hospitals, health experts believe we may have yet to see the peak from the most recent surge.
IF YOU HAVE SEEN THEM ORNOWHERE THEY ARE CALLNOWHERE THE1-800-TBI-FIND.