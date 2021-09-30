Your Healthy Family: Could a nasal spray make you less likely to get severe COVID-19?

Could using a nasal spray make you less likely to get severe COVID-19?
A new study by the Cleveland Clinic shows that may be true.
Could using a nasal spray make you less likely to get severe COVID-19?
A new study by the Cleveland Clinic shows that may be true.
Support Your, Child’s Immune System, by Doing These Things.
As children in the United States head
back to school, it's..
She says she knew COVID was a nasty little virus and stayed at home to avoid it, except when she needed groceries or fabric. “I..